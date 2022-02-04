China ready to implement mutually beneficial pragmatic projects with Russia — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities are ready to join forces with Russia's top leadership to implement mutually beneficial pragmatic projects, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Friday.

"We will continue to work together to build confidence between our countries, we will help strengthen pragmatic cooperation for the benefit of our countries and their peoples," he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place at the Diaoyutai state residence.

According to the Chinese President, Beijing is ready, together with Moscow, to work out new details of the road map for the successful development of Chinese-Russian relations at a new historical stage.

Xi Jinping recalled that last year the trade turnover between China and Russia exceeded $140 billion.

"That means that our countries have set a new historical record," he said.

"We are actively participating in reforming the global governance system, working together to strengthen the true principles of multilateral cooperation, upholding true democratic values," the Chinese leader added. According to him, China and the Russian Federation are a "reliable support" that helps strengthen international solidarity and overcome global crises, and protect equal relations.