Hungarian PM views agreement on security between Russia, NATO as possible

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The disagreements between Russia and NATO can be overcome, making it possible to ensure peace and security, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin following talks on Tuesday.

"I am sure that nowadays these differences can be overcome. It is possible to reach some agreements that can guarantee peace and security for Russia and will be acceptable for the [NATO] member countries. Such an agreement is possible, and I hope that the talks, which are going to take place in the next few days and weeks will lead to such an understanding," the prime minister noted.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published Russia’s two draft agreements on security guarantees, which Moscow expects from Washington and NATO. The agreements with the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization stipulate, among other things, the US-led bloc abandoning its designs on eastward expansion along with denying membership to Ukraine, in addition to restrictions on deploying serious offensive armaments, in particular, nuclear weapons. The sides have already held several rounds of consultations in various formats but have not announced any agreements reached yet.

On January 26, the United States and NATO handed over their written reply to Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees. The US side requested that the texts of these documents should not be published. However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg outlined their basic provisions. These statements suggest that the West has refused to make concessions fundamental for Moscow, but indicated areas for further negotiations.