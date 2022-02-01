Expert says Russian-US ties don't live up to Camp David Declaration but could improve

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The current relations between Moscow and Washington don't match the commitment to partnership that was enshrined in the Camp David Declaration, which was signed on this day 30 years ago, said Andrey Bystritsky, chairman of the Valdai Club Foundation Council.

He was referring to the declaration that marked the end of the Cold War and a determination by the two countries to build a partnership.

"The current level of relations between Russia and the United States does not correspond to the provisions of the declaration," he told TASS. "Of course, relations should have been much better. Unfortunately, it didn't work out that way."

Still, Bystritsky offered a reason for optimism.

"Not everyone will say that today Russia and the United States are sworn enemies," he said. "Yes, they are rivals and competitors, but hardly irreconcilable enemies."

The expert insisted it would be wrong to assume that the declaration was an unmitigated disaster. He said the chill in relations between the countries now is not as bad as the hostility that existed before. "Then, it used to be about fundamental disagreements about the world order," he said. "Now, it's a dispute about equality and international law. It's a dispute that can be resolved, one way or another."