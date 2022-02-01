Belarus to take measures due to potash transit blocking by Lithuania — PM

MINSK, February 1. /TASS/. Belarus will take measures in response to blocking of potash transit by Lithuania, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko told reporters on Tuesday.

"Tit-for-tat measures will be tough. We will respond symmetrically, as they say. The decision was made, it will cover railway transport from the territory of Lithuania," Golovchenko said.

Belarus suggested holding a dialog on this matter to Lithuanian colleagues, the Prime Minister said. "The door has never been closed. We made a proposal to hold consultations in the legal field and determine our further relations," he added.