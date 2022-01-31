Warsaw offers Kiev free military-technical assistance, Polish daily reports

WARSAW, January 31. /TASS/. The Polish authorities are offering Kiev military-technical aid free of charge, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported on Monday quoting Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

"The Ukrainian defense agency informed Rzeczpospolita that Kiev <...> received an offer of free military-technical aid from the Polish Defense Ministry," the newspaper stated. According to Rzeczpospolita, phone talks between the defense ministers of both countries will take place in the near future.

In an interview with Rzeczpospolita, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov pointed to Warsaw’s strong political support for Kiev, yet he also noted that there had not been any military aid so far. "As of today, we haven’t received anything. We have a long history of Polish humanitarian assistance but speaking of military aid, there hasn’t yet been any deliveries like that," he pointed out.

According to the Ukrainian defense chief, this is due to the fact that he hasn’t yet met his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak. Over the past several months, they haven’t even had a phone conversation.

On Friday, Washington delivered 81 tonnes of ammunition of various caliber to Ukraine. Earlier, several more planes from the US delivered armaments. As the Ukrainian defense minister reported earlier, Kiev expects more supplies from America next week.

On Friday, citing a source in the Ukrainian defense ministry, the RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that the US plans to ship to Ukraine approximately $200 mln worth of military aid via a total of 45 flights. The shipments include ammunition, anti-tank means, firearms, and other items.