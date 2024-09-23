Israel expands strikes on Hezbollah targets across Lebanon — defense minister

TEL AVIV, September 23. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has announced an expansion of strikes on military facilities, missile depots and command staff of the Shiite Hezbollah movement across Lebanon.

"We (Israel - TASS) are expanding strikes on Hezbollah facilities across Lebanon - on the command staff, on the forces of the [elite unit] Radwan and on missile depots," the head of the Israeli Defense Ministry wrote on the social network X.

The Defense Ministry's press service told TASS that Gallant "has held a security meeting on expanding the Israeli army's operations against Hezbollah targets."

The meeting "took place in the command and control center of the Israeli Air Force" and was attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the chief of the General Staff and the commander of the Israeli Air Force, the Defense Ministry said.