Schoolboy attacks classmates with hammer and injures three in Siberia

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. A schoolboy with a hammer and a knife attacked his classmates in Balagansk, Irkutsk Region, in southeastern Siberia, which resulted in at least three students injured, law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"The incident occurred in a Balagansk school during a break. Students were preparing for a physical education lesson. In the locker room, one of the schoolchildren attacked his classmates with a knife and a hammer. Preliminarily, three of them were injured."

According to the source, the physical education teacher managed to neutralize the student. Currently, police officers are communicating with the schoolboy, the motives are being established. According to preliminary data, the child is from a complete family.