NATO's Dynamic Move naval command and control exercise begins in Belgium

BRUSSELS, January 31. /TASS/. NATO’s exercises Dynamic Move - 2022 begin on Monday in the Belgian port of Ostend, Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) located in Northwood (UK) reported.

"Dynamic Move Exercise is an annual two-week mine countermeasure (MCM) exercise organized by the Allied Maritime Command. Dynamic Move trains participants to enhance interoperability and build proficiency in conducting MCM operations in littoral waters while validating NATO experimental tactics (EXTAC)," the official statement on the website says.

The exercises will be held from January 31 to February 8. Two NATO partner countries, Morocco and Ukraine, have been invited to participate as observers.