NATO chief reiterates alliance ready for talks with Russia on certain issues

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. NATO is ready to hold talks with Russia on some issues and listen to Moscow’s security concerns, Jens Stoltenberg, the alliance’s secretary general said on Ekho Moskvy radio.

NATO earlier this week delivered its response to Russia’s proposals for security guarantees, setting out some areas where the sides could make progress if they convene at the negotiating table, he said. The issues include arms control, risk reduction and transparency of military movements, Stoltenberg said.

More broadly, NATO is seeking to restore diplomatic contacts with Russia to be able to further exchange ideas and prevent conflicts, he said.

"From the NATO side, we are ready to engage in political dialogue. But we're also ready to respond if Russia chooses an armed conflict confrontation," Stoltenberg said. "We are not planning to deploy combat-ready troops to Ukraine."

The NATO chief reaffirmed that the alliance doesn’t pose a threat to Russia and has no interest in an armed conflict in Europe.

The US and NATO on Wednesday delivered to Russia their written responses on the security guarantees that Moscow demands from Washington and Brussels. The US requested that the documents should not be made public, however US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg outlined the key provisions. Their statements showed the West hadn’t made the concessions that were crucial for Russia, but set out areas for further talks.