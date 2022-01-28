Korean Peninsula may once again become ground zero of dangerous events — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Korean Peninsula may once again become the ground zero of a dangerous development of events, should the US continue its policy of oppression, says Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.

"In a word, if the US return to the Obama-era policy of ‘strategic patience,’ based on the idea that sanctions pressure will force DPRK to capitulate, then this course would only lead to an escalation and a new round of arms race in the region. We warn the US with all seriousness: the time for empty declaration has passed; concrete solutions are needed, without them, the Korean Peninsula may once again become the ground zero of a very dangerous development of events," he said in an interview for TASS on Friday.

According to Morgulov, Moscow is ready to discuss this issue based on the Russian-Chinese initiatives on Korean settlement.