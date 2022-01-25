Biden says he had ‘total unanimity’ with European leaders during Ukraine-themed talk

WASHINGTON, January 25. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden said he had had "total unanimity" with European officials and leaders during a Ukraine-themed conversation on Monday night.

"I had a very, very, very good meeting. Total unanimity with all the European leaders. We'll talk about it later, thank you," he told members of his administration during a meeting, broadcast by the White House’s website.

Biden’s conversation with European leaders and officials lasted more than one hour, a White House official has told reporters.

"The President’s secure video call with European leaders began at 3:05 PM EST [23:05 Moscow time on Monday] and ended at 4:25 PM EST [00:25 Moscow time on Tuesday]," the official said.

According to earlier reports, the video call was expected to be attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the leaders of the UK, Italy, Poland, France and Germany. It was closed for the media.

The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential ‘invasion’ of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.