Ukraine’s security council chief says there’s no reason to panic

KIEV, January 24. /TASS/. Alexey Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council on Monday sought to assure the country that there’s no reason to panic as he referred to the purported threat of invasion by Russia.

"I want to make a note that there has been a lot of news events in our country recently," he said at a news conference. "A lot of military-themed writing has been done by the media."

"I would like to ask you, friends, to turn down the heat," he went on to say. "The situation we are in is absolutely clear and as of now there’s no reason for us to panic."

He said Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klichko planned to convene a meeting of mayors to discuss how they will defend Ukraine.

"That’s what we have our armed forces for," he said.