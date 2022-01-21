Developers urge to conduct comparative analysis of Sputnik Light, other booster jabs

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The developers of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine urge to hold global open comparative studies of Sputnik Light and other booster shots against coronavirus as soon as possible, according to a statement by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

"Heterologous boosting with Sputnik Light has proven to be one of the best solutions to prolong the protection period of other vaccines. The Sputnik team urges immediate global, open comparative studies on Sputnik Light and other boosters to COVID vaccines," the statement noted.

"Any efforts to deter these comparative ‘mix & match’ studies delay the end of the pandemic as the advantages of this most efficient approach will not be utilized," the RDIF said.

Sputnik V has been approved for use in 71 countries with the total population surpassing 4 bln people while Sputnik Light has been certified in more than 30 countries. Both jabs have been developed on the basis of the human adenoviral vector technology which is safe and has been tested for over 30 years and they have not been linked to serious adverse effects such as myocarditis or pericarditis. The high safety and efficacy of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light have been confirmed by over 30 studies and vaccination data from more than 10 countries.