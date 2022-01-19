US ready to continue security consultations with Russia, White House advisor says

WASHINGTON, January 19. /TASS/. The United States is ready to continue security talks with Russia, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in an interview with Foreign Policy.

"We’re ready if Russia wants to move forward with diplomacy, and we put some ideas and proposals on the table for their consideration, and we’re prepared to continue discussions about those," he pointed out.

"From my perspective, there is scope for meaningful progress through diplomacy on critical issues of European security that deserve detailed treatment," Sullivan added.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. Consultations on the issue took place in Geneva on January 10, followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12 and a session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.