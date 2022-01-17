US seemingly running ‘contest’ to create scenarios for ‘Russian aggression’ — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. It looks like the United States has announced a contest for the best scenario of its actions in case of Russia’s alleged "aggression" against Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, commenting on US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland’s statement that Washington has 18 various scenarios for possible actions in such an event.

The minister recalled that Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has already conveyed Moscow’s position on this matter. "I can only add. As was said, the United States has 17 special and intelligence services, plus the Department of State - 18 scenarios. It looks like they have announced a contest among themselves," he said.

Recently, Western and Ukrainian media outlets have been echoing claims about Russia’s possible aggression against Ukraine. Peskov earlier slammed such statements as "empty and groundless" and their goal is to whip up tensions. He stressed that Russia doesn’t pose any threat to anyone, but did not rule out possible provocations to justify the remarks in question and warned that attempts at using force to settle the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have the most serious consequences.

Peskov said earlier on Monday that Moscow shapes security issues in the most concrete way, while weighing various scenarios, but has fewer options than the United States.