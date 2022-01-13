Outcome of security talks is generally clear — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The outcome of the talks with the US and NATO on security guarantees is generally clear to the Kremlin, but it will wait for the opponents to make written statements, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"The situation is generally clear," he said when asked when Russia plans to make conclusions about the three sets of talks. "We will wait for the promised written statements by the opponents."

Russian President Vladimir Putin is regularly briefed on the progress of the talks, the spokesman said.

Russia held three sets of talks on security guarantees with the US and NATO. The first stage of the talks, between Russia and the US, was held in Geneva on Monday. On Wednesday, the meeting of the NATO-Russia Council took place in Brussels, and a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna took place on Thursday.

In a broad outline, Russia’s stance boils down to three key points: the pullout of US nuclear weapons from Europe, the termination of the practice of deploying NATO’s conventional forces near Russia’s borders and creating its military infrastructure there, and NATO’s official refusal to draw Ukraine and Georgia into the alliance.