Germany’s Interior Ministry not ready to discuss measures against Telegram — spokesperson

BERLIN, January 12. /TASS/. The German Federal Ministry of the Interior is discussing possible measures of legal pressure against the Telegram messenger but is not ready to discuss any specific steps, a ministry’s spokesperson said at a briefing.

"I cannot tell you at the moment about the technical or legal details of how this can be implemented," he said.

Germany’s Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser said earlier in an interview with the Die Zeit newspaper that she did not rule out blocking Telegram but only if legal measures had no effect.

The problem with Telegram from Berlin’s standpoint is that the messenger has no representative office or an official point of contact in Germany. German authorities had to send requests for the removal of unlawful content to Dubai, where Telegram is headquartered.