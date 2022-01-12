Russian, Western views differ, but continuation of consultations expected — Borrell

BRUSSELS, January 12. /TASS/. The Russian and Western opinions differ greatly, but the continuation of consultations is expected, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"But why should we still discuss these with Moscow? First, because not discussing never helps. This week an initial set of discussions took place: on Monday between the US and Russia in Geneva, followed by NATO-Russia talks in Brussels on Wednesday. The positions remain far apart but we can envisage a continuation of a series of intense, multi-layered talks and consultations in which the EU will continue to play its full part," Borrell highlighted.

He added that "working with the US and NATO, the EU must now define what we can do to uphold the security order of Europe and the principles underpinning it."

On Wednesday, the Russia-NATO Council convened for the first time in over two and a half years on Russia’s security initiatives in Brussels. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin will represent Moscow at the NATO-Russia Council meeting. On behalf of NATO, the permanent representatives of 30 member states will be taking part in the Brussels meeting, along with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and high-ranking military delegates from the alliance’s states.