US expects no breakthroughs in Russia-US security talks, says Blinken

NEW YORK, January 9. /TASS/. The US administration expects no breakthroughs in the Russia-US security talks this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview aired by CNN on Sunday.

"I don't think we're going to see any breakthroughs in the coming week," Blinken said. "We're going to be able to put things on the table. Russians will do the same <...> and we'll see if there are grounds for moving forward," he added.

The beginning of the first round of Russia-US talks on security issues in Geneva is scheduled for the evening of January 9, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier, adding that it would be held in a narrow format. The work will continue in an extended format on January 10. The meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels will take place on January 12, while the talks of representatives of Russia and the OSCE in Vienna - on January 13.

The Russian Foreign Ministry made public drafts of a Russian-US treaty on security guarantees and an agreement on measures to ensure the security of Russia and NATO member-states on December 17.