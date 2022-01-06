Shooting resumes in Almaty

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Shooting resumed in Almaty at nightfall, according to Mir-24 TV channel.

According to the TV channel, eyewitnesses reported clashes that take place in the area of Republic Square.

The military uses loudspeakers demanding to leave the streets. In addition, all residents received SMS messages reminding them of the curfew, the TV channel reported.

On January 2, crowds took to the streets in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangystau Region, in southwestern Kazakhstan, protesting against high fuel prices. Two days later, the protests engulfed Almaty, in the country’s southeast, where the police used flashbangs to disperse the crowd, as well as other cities, including Atyrau, Aktobe (in the west), Uralsk (in the northwest), Taraz, Shymkent, Kyzylorda (in the south), Karaganda (in the northeast) and even Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan. The president imposed a two-week state of emergency in the Mangystau Region and in the Almaty Region, as well as the republic’s largest city of Almaty and the capital Nur-Sultan. On January 5, the head of the state also accepted the government’s resignation. Its members will continue to perform their tasks until a new cabinet is formed.