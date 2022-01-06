CSTO received Kazakhstan’s address for help - press secretary

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) received the Kazakhstan’s request for help, press secretary of CSTO Vladimir Zainetdinov told TASS.

"The Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization acknowledges receipt of the Kazakh party’s request for help. The address says this situation is viewed as intrusion of armed gangs prepared abroad," the press secretary said.

Kazakhstan held consultations with members of the CSTO’s Collective Security Council and send " the address to heads of states - CSTO members on military aid to the Republic of Kazakhstan," Zainetdinov said. Peacekeeping forces will be sent to the country.

The decision was taken to send CSTO collective peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan for a limited period of time for the purpose of stabilizing and normalizing the situation in the country, the press secretary noted.