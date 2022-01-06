Statement of CSTO Council’s Chairman posted on Kremlin’s website

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The official website of the Russian President posted the statement made by Prime Minister of Armenia and Chairman of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Nikol Pashinyan on the decision to send CSTO peacekeeping forces of the Organization to Kazakhstan.

The publication was posted on the kremlin.ru Internet portal on Thursday. This statement was earlier posted by Pashinyan on his page in Facebook.

CSTO members are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.