Russia does not cancel flights to Kazakhstan — source

MOSCOW, January 5. / TASS /. Russia’s Aeroflot Airlines do not cancel flights to Kazakhstan, the airports of Nur-Sultan and Almaty are working on schedule, a source in the aviation industry told TASS on Wednesday.

"Aeroflot has not canceled anything. The airports of Almaty and Nur-Sultan are operating as usual," the source noted.

Aeroflot carries out one daily flight en route from Moscow to Nur-Sultan and Almaty every day.

On January 2, crowds took to the streets in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangistau region, protesting against high fuel prices. Two days later, the protests engulfed Almaty, where the police used flashbangs to disperse the crowd, as well as other cities, including Atyrau, Aktobe, Uralsk, Taraz, Shymkent, Kyzylorda, Karaganda and even Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan. The president imposed a two-week state of emergency and a curfew in the country’s largest city of Almaty and the southwestern Mangistau Province early on Wednesday. The head of the state also accepted the government’s resignation. Its members will continue to perform their tasks until a new cabinet is formed.