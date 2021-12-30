Putin-Biden phone call scheduled for 23:30 Moscow time on Thursday — White House

WASHINGTON, December 30. /TASS/. A phone conversation between US leader Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is scheduled for Thursday at 15:30 Eastern Standard Time (23:30 Moscow time), according to the US President’s schedule made public by the White House on Wednesday.

"The President holds a phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia," the document noted. It stressed that the conversation would be in a "closed press" format.

Earlier on Wednesday, White House National Security Council Spokeswoman Emily Horne said that Biden planned to have a phone conversation with Putin on Thursday and intended to discuss a number of topics including the upcoming diplomatic contact with Russia. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to TASS that Putin would hold a phone conversation with Biden late on Thursday.