Conference for the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty postponed again - agency

TOKYO, December 30. /TASS/. The Review Conference for the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) has again been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic risks, Kyodo said on Thursday, citing diplomatic sources.

It is planned that participants will make statements online in late January and offline discussions will be organized later. The conference’s schedule however is still being discussed, Kyodo said.

The Review Conference for the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty is held every fifth year. The tenth such conference was originally scheduled to be held in New York in May 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic to January 4-28, 2022.