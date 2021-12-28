Attempts not to let Belarus take seat in UNSC politically motivated — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, December 28. /TASS/. The West’s attempts to prevent Belarus from having a seat in the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member are politically motivated, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Tuesday.

He recalled that Belarus had applied for a seat in the UN Security Council in 2024-2025 back in 2007 and was the only candidate from the Eastern European group. "But all of a sudden, when Western countries realize that Belarus is very likely to get a seat in the Security Council, they just decided to avert the scenario and very hastily and rapidly Slovenia decided to make nomination for the same period as billers and to withdraw from another period that was planned before," he said.

"This is clearly politically motivated," he stressed.