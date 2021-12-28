EU needs to take first step to break deadlock in relations with Russia — envoy

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The EU needs to take the first step to break the deadlock in the Russian-EU ties, in which it has driven itself, Russian Permanent Representative to EU Vladimir Chizhov stated at an online briefing on Tuesday.

The Russian envoy described the prospects to overcome the crisis in the relations between Russia and EU as bright. "I believe that the EU has already understood that the ongoing situation is abnormal. All [the EU] has to do is to break the deadlock into which it has driven itself. But [the EU] needs to do it on its own, at least the first step," Chizhov noted.

"And when [the EU] accumulates enough political will to do so, it always knows where to find us," the Russian diplomat stated.