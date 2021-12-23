EU in contact with transatlantic partners on security guarantees to Russia — Borrell

BRUSSELS, December 23. /TASS/. The European Union is closely coordinating its actions with transatlantic partners regarding Russia’s proposal on security guarantees, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said in a statement on Thursday.

"The EU is closely coordinating with transatlantic and other like-minded partners, including in relation to the two draft treaties affecting the European security architecture presented by Russia," reads the statement, released after Borrell’s phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmitry Kuleba.