US, EU agree to hold joint discussions of Russian proposals for European security

BRUSSELS, December 22. /TASS/. EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed that the EU will take part in all discussions of Russia’s proposals for European security, an EU statement said on Wednesday.

The two top diplomats "took note of the proposals presented by the Russian Federation last week regarding Russia’s views about the possible new security arrangements in Europe," said a statement from Borrell’s office. "They underlined the United States’ and the EU’s enduring partnership and shared commitments to Transatlantic security and to confronting common security challenges."

"They agreed that any discussion about European security will happen in coordination and with participation of the European Union," the statement went on to say.

Borrell and Blinken also said international and regional fora, such as the OSCE, should be used to address these challenges.

They discussed "Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine," reaffirmed support for Kiev and said Russia needs to de-escalate and implement the Minsk agreements.

EU and NATO

Earlier on Wednesday, Borrell made a separate statement where he welcomed NATO’s offer to hold a NATO-Russia Council to discuss security guarantees in Europe.

"The EU will engage with both the US and NATO to ensure its interests are represented in any possible discussion with Russia on European security," Borrell said.

He also said that, "Together with partners and allies, the EU has clearly indicated that it will respond resolutely to any further violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty."

"At the same time, the EU believes that dialogue, negotiation and cooperation are the only means to overcome disputes and bring peace," Borrell went on to say in the statement. "Any real discussion on security in Europe must build on and strengthen OSCE and UN commitments and obligations - true pillars of the European security architecture - and not lead to their erosion."

"Such a discussion must be inclusive and must take into account the concerns and interests of all stakeholders," the top EU diplomat said.

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO offered to hold a NATO-Russia Council at the start of next year to discuss the situation in Ukraine. He said NATO will uphold Ukraine’s right to choose its own path and seek membership in the alliance and the right of NATO member states to defend each other.

Security guarantees

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Russia must build up its armed forces because Western security guarantees can’t be trusted even if they are legally binding. Speaking at a Defense Ministry meeting, Putin said Moscow’s proposals weren’t an ultimatum but Russia will take "appropriate military-technical measures" and respond strongly in the event of further unfriendly steps by the West.

The president said Russia was concerned about foreign military maneuvers near its western borders and the deployment of the US missile defense. If deployed in Ukraine, US and NATO missiles could take as little as 7-10 minutes to reach Moscow - or 5 minutes if they are hypersonic missiles, he said. Still, Putin said that Russia will try diplomacy to solve the problem.