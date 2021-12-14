Single-component Sputnik Light vaccine registered in Saint Vincent, Grenadines

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The Russian single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus has been registered in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund announces the approval of the single-component vaccine Sputnik Light in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as a standalone vaccine and a booster shot. Consequently, the Russian vaccine has been registered in over 20 countries," the statement said.

The one-shot Sputnik Light, which is used both on standalone basis and applied as a booster, has also proved effective against the Delta variant of coronavirus.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines registered the two-component Sputnik V jab under the emergency use authorization procedure in February.