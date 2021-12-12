Polish PM, German chancellor discuss possible sanctions against Belarus

WARSAW, December 12. /TASS/. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed possible sanctions against Belarus.

The Polish prime minister said after their talks in Warsaw on Sunday that they had discussed possible future steps and potential sanctions that would be discussed at an upcoming EU summit. He stressed that it is important for Warsaw to give to understand that Poland was set to defend the European Union’s and NATO’s borders.

According to Morawiecki, the crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border continues. "We have attacks every night. More than 100 attempts at illegal border crossing," he said.

The migration crisis at Belarus’ border with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia deteriorated dramatically on November 8, when several thousand migrants approached the Polish border and set up camp there. From time to time they try to break through the fences and cross into Poland, but are stopped by Polish law enforcers.

EU countries accuse Minsk of the deliberate escalation of the crisis and call for more sanctions against Belarus. Meanwhile, Lukashenko said that the blame for this situation rests on Western countries because people are fleeing their countries gripped by hostilities provoked by their actions.