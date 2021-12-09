Ukraine’s president, Biden talk for an hour and a half — Ukrainian official

KIEV, December 9. /TASS/. Thursday’s telephone conversation between Presidents Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine and Joe Biden of the United States lasted an hour and a half, Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andrei Yermak told the 1+1 TV channel.

"It has become a tradition for the presidents of the United States and Ukraine to hold conversations in a very frank and open atmosphere. The conversation lasted nearly an hour and a half," he said.

According to Yermak, Zelensky assured Biden that Ukraine did not have plans to attack anyone. "Ukraine is an absolutely peaceful state and President Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine did not plan to attack anyone. We only want to bring peace to our land, we want our territories and our people back," Yermak pointed out.