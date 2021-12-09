UN welcomes dialogue between Russia and US on Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, December 9. /TASS/. The United Nations hails Tuesday’s dialogue between Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, and hopes it will help reduce tension in relations between the two countries, United Nations Secretary General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"We do welcome dialogue as we saw between the Russian Federation and the US. If that is expanded to more NATO countries, we welcome that as well. I think dialogue that we hope will lead to de-escalation of the tensions that we are seeing," he said.

Putin and Biden had two-hour talks in the videoconference format on December 7. The situation around Ukraine was the central topic. The leaders also discussed bilateral relations, cybersecurity and the Iran nuclear deal.

Recently, Western countries and Ukraine have been speaking about Russia’s possible aggression against Ukraine. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov slammed such statements as hollow and groundless tension-fanning. He stressed that Russia is a threat to no one but did not rule out possible provocations to justify such statements and warned that attempts at using force to settle the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have the most serious consequences.