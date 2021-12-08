Russia expects Sputnik V production to start in Hungary in late 2022, says envoy

VIENNA, December 8. /TASS/. Russia expects the production of Sputnik V jab to start in Hungary at the end of 2022, Russian Ambassador to Hungary Yevgeny Stanislavov said in an interview with Magyar Demokrata magazine published by the Russian embassy in Budapest on Wednesday.

"As far as we know the work is underway as scheduled by the Hungarian partners. We assume that the production of the vaccine in Hungary on the basis of the Russian development will start at the end of 2022," he said when asked about preparations to the production of the Russian jab on Hungarian territory.

The development of the Russian scientists, Sputnik V has become one the most demanded vaccines in Hungary and requires no additional presentation here, the diplomat noted. "As of today, more than 100 mln people have been vaccinated with Sputnik V globally outside Russia," he added.