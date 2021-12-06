Putin, Modi agree on urgent humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan — statement

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, according to the joint statement issued after their talks in New Delhi and posted on the Kremlin website on Monday.

"The leaders reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan while emphasizing the respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs," the document says.

"They [the leaders] also discussed the current humanitarian situation and decided to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people," it reads.

Putin and Modi stressed that Afghanistan’s territory should not be used to shelter global terrorism. "They reaffirmed their firm commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including its financing, the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure and countering radicalization, to ensure that Afghanistan would never become a safe haven for global terrorism. Both sides recalled the importance of the relevant UN Resolutions on Afghanistan, as well as the recent outcome documents of Moscow format consultations and other international and regional mechanisms. The leaders emphasized the central role of the United Nations in Afghanistan," the document says.

"The leaders welcomed close coordination between India and Russia on Afghanistan including through the creation of a permanent consultative mechanism on the issue between the Security Councils of both countries," the leaders emphasized. "The Russian side welcomed Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan of National Security Advisors/Secretaries of Security Council on 10 November 2021 in New Delhi and welcomed the Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan that emerged from that meeting.".