Russian investment fund ready to provide Sputnik Light, Sputnik M jabs to India, says fund

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is ready to provide the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine and Sputnik M vaccine (for adolescents) to partners in India for tackling the coronavirus spread, the Fund said in a statement on Monday.

"Russia and India have joined forces since the beginning of the pandemic, with this strategic partnership including production of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines. A number of agreements with partners in India have helped RDIF to significantly increase our production capabilities. We are ready to offer the Sputnik Light vaccine and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents to support strong herd immunity in India and continue saving millions of lives," Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev was quoted as saying.

Currently, the Fund is actively cooperating with India’s regulatory authorities on registration of Sputnik Light (the one-shot vaccine based on human adenovirus serotype 26, the first component of the Sputnik V) as a standalone vaccine and a universal booster and expects it to be authorized in the country soon, according to the statement.

Sputnik V is already used in India following an emergency use authorization in April 2021. The vaccine has become the first foreign-made vaccine used in India.

Sputnik V has been authorized in 71 countries with total population of over 4 bln people. To facilitate the necessary production capacities, RDIF has reached agreements with the leading Indian pharmaceutical companies, including Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, as well as Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech and Morepen. India is currently the leading production hub for Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines.