Belarus bans import of number of goods from countries applying anti-Belarusian sanctions

MINSK, December 6. /TASS/. The Belarusian government has banned import of a number of goods from the countries that apply sanctions introduced against Minsk, the country’s Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

"In response to illegal external sanction pressure aimed at undermining the sovereignty of Belarus and deterioration of well-being of Belarusian citizens, in order to protect national interests, the government of the republic of Belarus decided to ban import of a number of goods originating from the states applying illegal anti-Belarusian sanctions," the ministry said in a statement adding that the corresponding decree will be signed as soon as possible.

Also, in response to "illegal restrictions on the Belarusian aviation industry, which are based on unfair competition, similar steps will be taken against air carriers from the European Union and the UK," the statement said.

The European Union enforced the fifth package of anti-Belarusian sanctions on December 2. The sanctions cover 17 individuals and 11 organizations. The US Department of the Treasury also imposed restrictions on Belarus’ public debt securities and banned operations with the country’s new promissory notes with a maturity of more than 90 days issued after December 2. Apart from that, 20 individuals, 12 legal entities and three aircraft were backlisted in connection with the migration crisis and in the light of allegations about the clampdown on civil freedoms. The United Kingdom and Canada also announced extra sanctions against Belarus.