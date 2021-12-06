Indian defense minister hails fruitful talks with Russian counterpart

NEW DELHI, December 6. /TASS/. India and Russia have held substantial discussions on defense cooperation, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Twitter on Monday.

"Had a productive, fruitful and substantial bilateral discussions on defence cooperation with the Russian Defence Minister, General Sergey Shoigu in New Delhi today," the tweet reads. "India values its special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia," Singh emphasized.

The Indian defense chief said earlier that the two countries had signed a number of agreements and contracts concerning small arms and defense cooperation. The meeting between the defense ministers took place in the lead-up to a Russian-Indian summit scheduled for later on Monday.