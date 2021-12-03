Belarusian economy comes under unprecedented pressure, but keeps growing — Lukashenko

MINSK, December 3. /TASS/. Despite the fact that the Belarusian economy is subjected to unprecedented external pressure, the country managed to maintain economic growth, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"Our economy is under external immense pressure in terms of scale and power. Aggressive rhetoric persists. This means that we need to vary out a thorough analysis of the measure that we take," BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko.

According to Lukashenko, no matter what sanctions, no matter how much pressure Minsk faces, it is necessary to take "such measures so that people do not feel these sanctions". He noted that so far the country has managed to maintain economic growth and prevent most of the problems from transferring to people’s daily lives.

The president said that "the country's foreign trade balance for 10 months of 2021 exceeded $2.7 bln", and the GDP increased by 2.4%.

"Belarus has always been and will be an immaculate payer on its obligations. Despite any difficulties, we have no right to lose this reputation," Lukashenko stressed.