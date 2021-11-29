Kyrgyzstan elections held without serios violations, CIS observers say

BISHKEK, November 29. /TASS/. Elections to the Jogorku Kenesh, the unicameral parliament of Kyrgyzstan, were held in line with the country’s law and without serious violations, the coordinator of the observer mission from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly said Monday.

"The elections in the Kyrgyz Republic were held in accordance with the current legislation," Kutbiddin Burkhonov, the coordinator, said at a news conference. "No serious violations affecting the election results have been found."

According to Burkhonov, members of the group worked in Bishkek, Chui oblast and Osh, as well as at 27 polling stations in other countries.

Parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday. There are 21 political parties and nearly 300 candidates running for seats in single-member districts. The previous elections, which were held in the fall of 2020, were invalidated by the Central Election Commission due to numerous violations. Vote counting then ended in massive rallies and the ousting of the president and the government.