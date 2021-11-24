US blacklists Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology

WASHINGTON, November 24. /TASS/. The US Department of Commerce included the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology into the list of legal entities alleged to be military end-users, according to the document posted on Wednesday in the database of the Federal Register.

Inclusion into this list anticipates introduction of export restrictions on the Institute.

The Department of Commerce also added 27 entities, including from China, into its list of legal entities, whose operations can contradict interests of the US national security and foreign policy.