Vietnamese leader says Hanoi, Moscow effectively support each other in countering pandemic

HANOI, November 24. /TASS/. Hanoi and Moscow actively support each other in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, while demonstrating effective cooperation on this front, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc told TASS in an exclusive interview on Wednesday before his upcoming official visit in Russia in late November.

According to the Vietnamese leader, the pandemic has been unfolding in a difficult and unpredictable manner, with new variants and strains emerging. All this remains a threat that has a powerful, far-reaching and adverse impact on all countries. Nguyen Xuan Phuc noted that since the onset of the pandemic, Vietnam and Russia have been helping one another through specific steps, which became "a reflection of the traditionally friendly relations and comprehensive strategic partnership" of both countries.

As the Vietnamese president pointed out, Vietnam’s government, regions and public associations sent medical items and supplies to Russia as a gift so as to "share the burden of the pandemic with [our] Russian friends." "For our part, we are grateful to our Russian friends for the valuable and timely support, providing the Sputnik V vaccine and medical items for the prevention of COVID-19. We really appreciate this help," Nguyen Xuan Phuc said. "All this testifies to the high level of trust in relations between Vietnam and Russia and is an example of effective joint cooperation between governments in the midst of the pandemic," he concluded.