Failure to comply with Minsk Accords increases overall tension in Europe, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The nonfulfillment of the Minsk Accords leads to increased tension in Europe in general, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

In response to a question by a Ukrainian reporter as to how Kiev may receive security guarantees from Russia, the Kremlin official noted that "the best security guarantee is the implementation of the Minsk Accords."

"The lack of progress in the implementation of the Minsk Accords is a substantial irritant and a trigger that leads to an increased level of tension overall in Europe, that’s an obvious fact," he said.

According to him, "this is about a subject for substantial talks and all of this should be discussed in direct dialogue by all sides." At the same time, he added, the modality of such a discussion should be determined by foreign ministries, "the modalities will be developed and then implemented."