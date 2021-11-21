Minsk notes improvement in contacts with Polish side over border crisis

MINSK, November 21. /TASS/. Polish border guards demonstrate interest in joint efforts to resolve the current border problems, Anton Bychkovsky, spokesman for Belarus’ State Border Committee, said on Sunday.

"The Polish side is coming out with an initiative to look for proper solutions, including with the account of the interests of refugees who are in critical situation. Such contacts have already been established both at the level of border envoys and at the level of field services," BelTA agency quoted him as saying.

The spokesman stressed that the Belarusian side is open "for discussing equal and mutually beneficial cooperation on issues of ensuring border security."

Chief of the crisis center of the Brest border group, Sergei Kozlovsky, also noted that "information exchange that used to be formal has become more constructive." "Polish colleagues are getting in touch with the Brest border group’s crisis center to jointly work on the resolution of emerging problems," he said. "Yesterday, at the initiative of the Polish side we exchanged information on the situation with queues at the Kozlowici-Kukuryki checkpoint. Polish border guards suggested the number of car let into their territory be increased."

The migration crisis at Belarus’ border with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia deteriorated dramatically on November 8, when several thousand migrants approached the Polish border and set up camp there. From time to time they try to break through the fences and cross into Poland, but are stopped by Polish law enforcers.

EU countries accuse Minsk of the deliberate escalation of the crisis and call for more sanctions against Belarus. Meanwhile, Lukashenko said that the blame for this situation rests on Western countries because people are fleeing their countries gripped by hostilities provoked by their actions.