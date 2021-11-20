Poland looking for ways to strain relations with Belarus - Lukashenko’s spokesperson

MINSK, November 21. /TASS/. Poland’s leadership continues to strain relations with Belarus, after being defeated in the migrant crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border, Belarusian Presidential Spokeswoman Natalia Eismont said on Saturday.

"Poland is definitely playing for escalation, working for escalation [with Belarus]. They (the Polish leadership - TASS) failed with the migrants and started looking for any other methods and ways," she said on the YouTube channel ‘Main. Tour.’

"The president sees everything. As they failed with migrants, they will not succeed in other areas. No one will give them either a chance or reason to unleash World War III here," Eismont continued.

She said with confidence that, in contrast to Polish politicians, there are numerous people in the European Union who, like the Belarusian leadership, cannot look into the eyes of "the children who are freezing and half-starved."

Lukashenko’s spokeswoman emphasized that Minsk was working on a solution to the migrant crisis.

The migrant crisis escalated dramatically on November 8 at the border of Belarus with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, where migrants have been flocking to since the beginning of 2021. Several thousand people have approached the Polish border from Belarusian territory and are not leaving the border area. Some of them tried to storm into Poland by getting over the barbed wire fence. European Union nations have accused Minsk of deliberate escalation and called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Western states are to shoulder the blame for the crisis as their actions make people flee from war.