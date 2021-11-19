Combination of Russian and foreign vaccines might be useful — Sputnik V developer

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. It would be expedient to grant access to Russia for foreign coronavirus vaccines because their combination might be effective against COVID-19, Dmitry Shcheblyakov of the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the developer of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, said on Friday.

"Of course. I think the more vaccines we have the better," he said when asked whether Russia should officially give the possibility of getting inoculated with foreign vaccines.

He recalled that the Gamaleya Center, with support from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), had studied vaccine combinations, in particular with AstraZeneca, Sinovac, and Pfizer. "We see that the combination of different vaccines manufactured under different technologies only gives advantages," he said.

Director General of the DNKOM Center for Molecular Genetic Studies Andrei Isayev told TASS earlier that if allowed in Russia, foreign coronavirus vaccines would be most probably used in private clinics.

Currently, five coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, CoviVac, Sputnik Light, and EpiVacCorona-N.