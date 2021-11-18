UN unveils data on extra-judicial killings of former Afghan authorities by Taliban

UNITED NATIONS, November 18. / TASS /. The UN has reliable data on the extra-judicial executions of some former Afghan authorities, UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons stated during a briefing.

"Let me say that while the overall security situation has indeed improved, as the conflict has largely ended we regularly receive credible reports of incidents impacting the right to life and physical integrity of Afghans. These include house searches and extra-judicial killings of former government security personnel and officials," the head of the UN mission said.

According to Lyons, the country’s judicial system works unevenly. Earlier, the Taliban (banned in Russia), which seized the power in Afghanistan, was criticized by a number of countries and global organizations for resuming the practice of public executions, in particular, often without a preliminary trial.

The Taliban embarked on a large-scale operation to take control of Afghanistan after the US had announced its intention to withdraw its forces in the spring. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, with Afghanistan’s then President Ashraf Ghani subsequently fleeing the country. On September 6, the Taliban gained full control over Afghanistan, and on September 7, the radicals announced the new interim government, which has not been recognized by any country yet.