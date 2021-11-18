Taliban fail to handle expansion of IS in Afghanistan - head of UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, November 18. / TASS /. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia), which seized the power in Afghanistan, fail to resist the spread of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorist group in the country, UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons stated during a briefing.

"Another major negative development has been the Taliban’s inability to stem the expansion of the Islamic State in Iraq and in Levant Khorasan Province," the head of the UN mission noted.

According to Lyons, in 2021, the number of terrorist attacks has increased significantly compared to the last year, while IS-Khorasan militants are operating in almost all Afghan provinces. At the same time, the UN raised concern over the fact that during the fight against IS, the Taliban used extrajudicial detentions and killed those suspected of being linked with a terrorist group.

In October, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told TASS that Moscow expressed concern over IS-Khorasan's ongoing activities in Afghanistan, noting the growing threat of the entering of terrorist and extremist groups into Afghanistan's neighboring countries under the guise of refugees.