Russian anti-satellite weapon test may threaten EU’s space activities - EC

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Fragments of the non-operational Tselina-D satellite that appeared after its destruction during Russian trials may pose a threat to EU’s operations in space, European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said Tuesday.

"This anti-satellite weapon test has caused the generation of a significant amount of debris of a size that could endanger the European Union's space activities as well as those of our Member States," he tweeted.

He noted that the International Space Station crew members were also endangered, and that all measures were taken for their protection.

"The European Space Surveillance and Tracking System (EUSST) was immediately activated and has been monitoring the situation on a permanent basis to protect European satellites (Galileo and Copernicus) and those of the Member States from any danger of debris collision," the official said, adding that no EU satellites have been damaged yet.

"As Commissioner in charge of EU Space policy and in particular of Galileo & Copernicus, I join the strongest condemnations expressed against the test conducted by Russia […], which led to the destruction of a satellite in low orbit," Breton said, adding that the EU will work on a new space and defense strategy.

On Tuesday, Russian Ministry of Defense reported a trial that resulted in a successful destruction of a non-operational Russian spacecraft. The Ministry underscored that it is carrying out planned activities on reinforcement of the defense potential and reminded that the main goal of the new US space strategy is "establishment of a complex military supremacy" in this field.

The Ministry underscored that the satellite fragments pose no threat to the ISS or satellites, adding that the debris have been included in the Russian national space monitoring system and that they will be monitored until they cease to exist.