UN’s Guterres says migrant crisis must be solved based on international law - spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, November 10./TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes that the situation with migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border must be settled based on international law and should not become a cause of tensions between countries, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations Stephane Dujarric told a briefing on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General is following with concern the situation at the Belarus-Poland border, and reiterates the importance of ensuring that migration and refugee issues are dealt with according to humanitarian principles and international law," he said.

"The situation should not be used for political purposes and become a cause of tension between states," the spokesperson stressed.

The migrant crisis on the border of Belarus with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland deteriorated dramatically on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from the Belarusian side and are not leaving the border zone. The European Union is accusing Minsk of intentionally escalating the crisis and has called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko blamed the situation on Western countries themselves, since it was their actions that had prompted people to flee the war in their homelands.